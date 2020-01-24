Delhi

3 BJP MLAs, 2 Cong. candidates report hike in movable assets

Adarsh Sharma, Vijender Gupta and Jagdish Pradhan declare decrease in immovable assets

A comparison of 2015 and 2020 affidavits of three BJP MLAs and two ex-AAP MLAs — who are now contesting on Congress tickets in the Delhi Assembly polls — shows that all of them saw increase in movable assets.

Movable assets of former AAP MLA Alka Lamba, who is contesting on a Congress ticket from the Chandni Chowk constituency, has increased from ₹18 lakh reported in 2015 to ₹41 lakh in 2020. She has reported an increase in immovable assets from ₹1.2 crore to ₹2.8 crore in her latest affidavit.

Former AAP MLA Adarsh Sharma contesting on Congress ticket from Dwarka reported a small hike in movable assets — from ₹1.13 crore to ₹1.59 crore. However, his immovable assets have decreased from ₹1.12 crore to ₹75 lakh.

Gift from spouse

Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta reported a hike in movable assets from ₹82.5 lakh to ₹1.5 crore. His wife Shobha Gupta also reported an increase in movable assets from ₹1.4 crore to ₹2.3 crore. In terms of immovable assets, he reported a drop from ₹2.79 crore to ₹1.58 crore. Ms. Gupta, however, reported an increase of ₹1.85 crore in immovable assets in 2020, out of which ₹1.75 crore has been recorded as “gift from spouse”.

BJP candidate from Vishwas Nagar Om Prakash Sharma’s reported a jump of ₹3.1 crore in his movable assets — from ₹3.7 crore to ₹6.8 crore.

Mr. Sharma reported an increase in immovable assets from ₹6.7 crore to ₹7.2 crore. His present affidavit shows two cars.

His wife Geeta Sharma’s moveable assets increased from ₹1.6 crore to ₹2.7 crore. However, Ms. Sharma reported a drop in immovable assets from ₹7.36 crore to ₹4.75 crore.

BJP MP from Mustafabad Jagdish Pradhan reported a hike in moveable assets from ₹31 lakh to ₹65.99 lakh. His wife also reported an increase in movable assets from ₹4.85 lakh to ₹6.6 lakh. Mr. Pradhan, however, reported a decrease in immovable assets from ₹13.3 crore to ₹10.95 crore.

