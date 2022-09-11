3 arrested in two separate stabbing incidents

Staff Reporter New Delhi
September 11, 2022 01:39 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Three men were arrested on Friday for their involvement in two separate stabbing incidents in Outer Delhi’s Mangolpuri area, the police said. One man was killed while four others had sustained injuries, they said.

A PCR call was received on Friday evening regarding a stabbing incident. Armaan, Moin Khan and Fardeen were brought to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital with stab injuries, the police said. Later, Armaan succumbed to his injuries. 

According to Fardeen, he had an altercation with one of the accused’s brother after he touched his bike. When one of the three victims tried to resolve the matter, another altercation took place, the police said. The accused and his brother called their accomplices to attack the trio.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The police said the group then went to O-block in Mangolpuri to take revenge from another person, where they stabbed two of his friends, and injured one of them. “Two FIRs have been registered under Section 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC,” DCP (Outer) Sameer Sharma said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The DCP ruled out communal angle in the case, adding that investigation is under way.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app