3 arrested in two separate stabbing incidents

Three men were arrested on Friday for their involvement in two separate stabbing incidents in Outer Delhi’s Mangolpuri area, the police said. One man was killed while four others had sustained injuries, they said.

A PCR call was received on Friday evening regarding a stabbing incident. Armaan, Moin Khan and Fardeen were brought to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital with stab injuries, the police said. Later, Armaan succumbed to his injuries.

According to Fardeen, he had an altercation with one of the accused’s brother after he touched his bike. When one of the three victims tried to resolve the matter, another altercation took place, the police said. The accused and his brother called their accomplices to attack the trio.

The police said the group then went to O-block in Mangolpuri to take revenge from another person, where they stabbed two of his friends, and injured one of them. “Two FIRs have been registered under Section 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC,” DCP (Outer) Sameer Sharma said.

The DCP ruled out communal angle in the case, adding that investigation is under way.