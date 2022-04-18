3 arrested, grenade attack case solved, claims Punjab Police

Punjab Police on Monday claimed to have solved the case of a hand grenade attack at the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) office in Nawanshahr in November last year by busting a Pakistan-based terror module, allegedly run by Harvinder Singh, with the arrest of three of its operatives.

Punjab Director-General of Police V.K. Bhawra said some unknown persons had hurled a hand grenade on the intervening night of November 7-8, 2021, at the CIA office in Nawanshahr with the intention to kill police officials. Fortunately, police officials present in the CIA office at the time had escaped unhurt.

“Those arrested have been identified as Manish Kumar alias Mani alias Baba, resident of village Bains in Nawanshahr; Ramandeep Singh alias Jakhu of village Atta in Goraya in district Jalandhar; and, Pardeep Singh alias Bhatti of village Sahlon in S.B.S Nagar. We have also recovered one live hand grenade from the accused persons,” Mr. Bhawra said.

The police chief added that after extensive and sustained investigation, the counter intelligence wing and the S.B.S Nagar police managed to arrest the three involved in this attack.

“During interrogation Ramandeep confessed that he along with Manish had thrown the hand grenade at the Nawanshahr CIA office on the directions of Harvinder Singh alias Rinda,” said the DGP, while adding that Ramandeep had picked-up two hand grenades from the location at Ludhiana-Ferozepur Road as guided by Rinda.

Harvinder Singh, a notorious gangster active in Punjab, Chandigarh, Maharashtra and Haryana is a history-sheeter and is wanted by Punjab Police in heinous crimes including murder, contract killing, robbery, extortion and snatching.