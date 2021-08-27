3 arrested for terrorising people for extortion

Three persons have been arrested for allegedly terrorising people on the streets to invoke fear for extortion, the police said on Thursday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) S.K. Meena said that the accused have been identified as Bilal alias Aslam (22), Mustafa (22) and Dhiraj (29).

The police said that on August 16, three persons entered a house and fired shots after a quarrel in Dabri. Similar incidents were reported on July 12, June 18, June 17, and February 2, the police said. “It had been ascertained that all these incidents were carried out to intimidate persons, especially those involved in the sale of illicit liquor, to cough up money to the criminals,” Mr Meena said.

The police received an information that the accused would come to Palam Dabri Road, after which a trap was laid and they were apprehended.

In another incident, a 35-year-old man identified as Kapil was arrested for allegedly demanding extortion money of ₹50,000 at gunpoint from a shopkeeper in west Delhi’s Nangloi, the police said on Thursday.