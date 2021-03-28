3 arrested for looting after posing as CBI officers

Accused were inspired by Bollywood movie

Three persons were arrested for allegedly posing as CBI officers and looting a doctor’s family in north west Delhi’s Maurya Enclave, the police said.

DCP (North-West) Usha Rangnani said that the accused have been identified as Bittu (32), Surender (35) and Vibha (35). The looted cash worth over ₹36 lakh, jewellery have been recovered.

The police said that the victim identified as Priyank Aggarwal said that on Friday when he came back from his clinic, five people, including a woman barged into his house, posing as CBI officials and took away their mobile phones and started searching the house for black money.

They took all the cash and jewellery and asked Mr. Priyank’s driver to take them to the clinic in Maurya Enclave. On the way, the driver raised an alarm after which the accused fled. Three of them were arrested but two managed to escape. The accused allegedly told the police that they were inspired by a Bollywood movie ‘Special 26’ and decided to execute the dacoity using the same modus operandi.