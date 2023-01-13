ADVERTISEMENT

3 arrested for killing woman, burying body in graveyard in Delhi

January 13, 2023 12:53 am | Updated 12:53 am IST - New Delhi

Victim was killed on January 2 as she asked the accused to return her money: police

The Hindu Bureau

Three persons have been arrested for allegedly killing a 54-year-old woman and burying her body in a graveyard in Outer Delhi’s Nangloi, the police said on Thursday. The police have exhumed the body.

The accused have been identified as Mobin, an autorickshaw driver; Naveen, a tailor; and Rehan, a barber. The caretaker of the graveyard, Sayyad Ali, who allowed the burial at night without making an entry for ₹5,000 has also been identified. Meanwhile, the body has been sent for post-mortem, the police said.

Reported missing

The woman, a local money lender, had been reported missing on January 2, the police said. A resident of Mangolpuri’s Avantika Enclave, the woman was a micro-financier and used to lend money to vendors and hawkers in west Delhi.

The police said that she had lent some money to the accused and when she started consistently asking them to return it before asking for fresh loans, the accused killed her on January 2, at Mobin’s room in Mangeram Park area of Budh Vihar. Mobin and Naveen had known the woman and her family for about four-five years, the police said.

According to a police officer, the accused then buried her body in a graveyard in Nangloi on the intervening night of January 2 and 3.

While the police had registered a case under Section 365 (abduction) under the Indian Penal Code (IPC), fresh charges, including sections 302 (murder), 392 (robbery), and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) have now been added against the accused.

During its initial probe in the missing person’s case, the police found the victim’s phone to be switched off. Later, based on her call records, the police came to know that the last two callers had the same location and apprehended Mobin based on this information, who further led the police to Naveen.

Naveen confessed to his involvement in the alleged crime. The police said that further investigation is on in the case.

