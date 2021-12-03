3 arrested for extorting money from shopkeepers

Three persons were arrested for extorting money from shopkeepers after threatening to kill them in south-east Delhi’s Hazrat Nizamuddin, the police said on Thursday.

DCP (South-East) Esha Pandey said the accused have been identified as Sonu Kidney, Amaan and Sahil and two countrymade pistols, eight live cartridges, one stolen motorcycle and three mobile phones have been recovered from their possession, she said.

The police said that a PCR call was received on November 26 regarding firing incident at Mirza Galib Road by two boys. When the police team reached the spot, the complainant in his statement said that three persons are accustomed to extorting money from shopkeepers by threatening to kill them. He also revealed the name of the accused men. A team inspected the crime scene and recovered the fired bullet from the spot, the police said, adding that during investigation, it was revealed that the three accused had formed a gang with other accomplices to extort shopkeepers of Nizamuddin Basti.

With the help of local intelligence, the three were arrested. “During interrogation, the accused disclosed that they were addicted to alcohol and jobless. To meet their requirements, they started extorting money from the shopkeepers of Nizamuddin Basti,” Ms. Pandey said.