3 arrested for attacking workers in Manesar

Three persons have been arrested for allegedly attacking the workers inside a chawl at Aliyar village in Manesar. One of the workers had sustained serious head injuries in the attack.

The police said the accused, Ravi, Narender and Sudhir, were volunteers with a committee constituted by the village Panchayat for distribution of food, to create awareness and keep a vigil on those roaming outside purposelessly. The police said the workers had heckled them while they were trying to reason with a vegetable shop owner to open the shop only during designated hours. The workers had misbehaved with them earlier as well and it led to an altercation between the two groups. One of the workers, Krishna Kumar, was pushed and he sustained head injuries, the police said.

Raj Kishor, an eyewitness, said that the armed men rushed inside their chawl threatening to beat them up, causing panic among the workers who locked themselves up inside their rooms. “The accused managed to break the doors of two rooms and beat up the workers,” said Raj, a Bellsonica employee.