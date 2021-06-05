3 arrested for abducting, killing man

New Delhi

05 June 2021 00:26 IST

A 30-year-old man and his two accomplices were arrested for allegedly abducting a man and killing him to take revenge in outer Delhi’s Mundka, police said on Friday.

The incident took place on the intervening night of May 31 and June 1 when Naveen, who knew the victim Akshay Drall took him along with his associates Charanjeet and Nitin in his car on the pretext of a drive. The trio then killed him. The body was later recovered, they said.

