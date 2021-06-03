3 arrested, 1 held for duping families of COVID-19 patients

NEW DELHI

03 June 2021 23:10 IST

Three men were arrested and a juvenile apprehended for allegedly duping families of COVID patients on the pretext of delivering oxygen cylinders to them, the police said on Thursday.

The accused have been identified as — Balender Chaudhary, Kameshwar Parsad, Gopal and the juvenile. The arrests were made following raids in Nalanda and Sheikhpura Sarai in Bihar, they said.

The case came to the fore when a complainant from GK-1 here said she was duped by a man on the pretext of delivering her oxygen cylinders for her her grandfather, who is suffering from COVID, a senior officer said.

The woman had placed an order for two oxygen cylinders through a number, which she got via social media and made an advance online payment of ₹15,000. After this, she did not the cylinders and the accused stopped receiving her calls. A team was formed and probe was launched, said DCP (South) Atul Kumar Thakur. The police have recovered 15 mobile phones, SIM cards, fake Aadhaar cards, passbook, fake PAN cards, other IDs and ₹15,675 from the accused.