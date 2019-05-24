3 AAP candidates may lose deposit

At least three AAP candidates and one Congress candidate for the Lok Sabha poll are likely to lose their security deposits as of Thursday evening.

The ECI’s guidelines state that a candidate loses his/her deposit if he/she fails to win at least 1/6th of the total votes polled in the constituency. Candidates contesting are required to submit a security deposit of ₹25,000.

The candidates who may be losing their deposit include Pankaj Kumar Gupta of the Aam Admi Party in the Chandni Chowk constituency, who got 14.96% of the votes polled, Brijesh Goyal of the AAP in the New Delhi constituency who got 16.34% of the votes polled, Dilip Pandey of the AAP in the North East constituency who got 13.07% of the votes polled and from the Indian National Congress, Vijender Singh in the South Delhi constituency who polled 13.57% of the votes.

These vote shares are for Thursday evening, when all votes had not been counted and are thus subject to change. If any of the above candidates capture over 16.67% of the votes their deposits will be refunded.

Apart from this NOTA (None of the Above) received a total of 45399 votes in Delhi, out of which the most number of these were polled in the North West Delhi constituency at 10199 votes or 0.73% of the votes filed in that constituency.