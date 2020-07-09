Delhi

2L ask UGC to scrap final-year exams

Nearly two lakh people signed a petition, calling for the scrapping of final-semester examinations in all universities across the country, as recommended by the UGC in a recent order.

Students in several universities had already submitted internal assignments, expecting to be assessed based in those and had even started preparing for entrance examinations for further studies, the petition noted. “The sudden decision by the UGC is bound to cause mental agony to lakhs of terminal semester students especially when many states like Maharashtra and Punjab have already decided to scrap their exams,” it read. The guidelines issued by the UGC are not in the wider interest of the student community as they would also delay the commencement of the new academic session, it argued.

