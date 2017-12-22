2G verdict: Kejriwal questions CBI’s probe

Following the 2G verdict by a Delhi court on Thursday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal questioned whether the evidence for one of the biggest scams in the country was intentionally botched up by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

“2G scam is one of the biggest scams. It rocked the country n was one of the reasons for the UPA’s downfall. Today everyone goes scot free. Did CBI mess up the case? Intentionally? People need answers,” Mr. Kejriwal tweeted.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) also attacked the BJP-ruled Centre and said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power riding on the anti-corruption wave, with the slogan “na khaunga na khaane dunga” (Neither will I take bribe, nor will I let anyone take bribe), but did nothing in the case.

“How can the CBI under the BJP produce no evidence against the accused of the 2G case,” asked senior AAP leader Ashutosh.

He said that before the elections the BJP was shouting from the rooftops against the 2G scam, but those seem to be empty words now.

“It has been over three-and-a-half years [of BJP rule]. The BJP has done nothing in this case, which was once extremely important to it. It seems like a deal was made with the Congress and DMK, or with the corporate houses,” he said.

“The country will not believe that no scam has happened in the 2G case,” he added.