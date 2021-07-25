‘₹295 crore salary dues released to employees’

New Delhi

Former Mayor of North Corporation Jai Prakash on Saturday said that the civic body has released ₹295 crore salary of A, B, C and D category employees for June and teachers’ salary for May and one pension of retired employees.

He said that the North Corporation has given the entire outstanding salary to almost all the employees and that one month’s salary of teachers and one month pension of retired employees would be released by the corporation soon.

“If the Delhi government had given this outstanding fund to the North Delhi Municipal Corporation, then the latter would have released the salary to all the employees till the month of July. Every effort is being made to fulfil the promises made to all the employees of the corporation,” he said.

