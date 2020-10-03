2,920 virus infections, 37 deaths reported in Delhi

NEW DELHI

03 October 2020 00:49 IST

Total cases have risen to 2,85,672

The Capital on Friday recorded 2,920 new COVID-19 cases with 37 deaths and 3,171 recoveries during the past 24 hours, according to a heath bulletin released by the Delhi government. The bulletin added that 56,258 tests were conducted during the same period and had a positivity rate of 5.19%.

There are currently 26,450 active cases out of which 15,852 are under home isolation. Out of the 15, 844 hospital beds available in the city, 6,071 are occupied. Dedicated COVID Care Centres and Dedicated COVID Heath Centres that have 8,137 and 527 beds have 5,937 and 211 vacant beds respectively. There are a total of 2,648 containment zones.

The total number of cases has now risen to 2,85,672 with a positivity rate of 8.95%. The total number of deaths stands at 5,438 with a fatality rate of 1.9%. The number of people who has recovered from the virus now stands at 2,53,784.

