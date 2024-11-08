ADVERTISEMENT

29-year-old woman arrested from Delhi’s Shakurpur for human trafficking minor

Published - November 08, 2024 12:18 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau

Delhi Police’s Crime Branch, along with the Jharkhand police, arrested a 29-year-old woman from north-west Delhi’s Shakurpur for trafficking a minor from Jharkhand’s Sahebgunj. The minor has not been rescued yet.

ADVERTISEMENT

The accused has been booked under Section 370 (trafficking) of the Indian Penal Code.

The Delhi police received a complaint from the minor’s parent one year ago. The complainant said that the accused had brought their daughter to Delhi in 2021 so that she could work as a house help for a wage of ₹12,000.

“After the first three months, the complainant could no longer contact his daughter,” said an officer aware of the matter.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

At present, the police are interrogating the accused to know the whereabout of the missing minor, the officer added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US