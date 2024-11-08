 />
29-year-old woman arrested from Delhi’s Shakurpur for human trafficking minor

Published - November 08, 2024 12:18 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau

Delhi Police’s Crime Branch, along with the Jharkhand police, arrested a 29-year-old woman from north-west Delhi’s Shakurpur for trafficking a minor from Jharkhand’s Sahebgunj. The minor has not been rescued yet.

The accused has been booked under Section 370 (trafficking) of the Indian Penal Code.

The Delhi police received a complaint from the minor’s parent one year ago. The complainant said that the accused had brought their daughter to Delhi in 2021 so that she could work as a house help for a wage of ₹12,000.

“After the first three months, the complainant could no longer contact his daughter,” said an officer aware of the matter.

At present, the police are interrogating the accused to know the whereabout of the missing minor, the officer added.

November 08, 2024

