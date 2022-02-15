29-year-old held for smuggling drugs worth ₹2 crore

A 29-year-old man was arrested by the Delhi Police in Dwarka for allegedly smuggling 305 kilo of ganja, worth around ₹2 crore in the international market, from Odisha with an aim to sell it in Delhi and adjoining states. According to DCP (Dwarka) Shankar Chowdhary, the accused has been identified as Shyam Sundar, a resident of UP. Sundar used to procure ganja from Odisha and bring it in a truck to sell it in Delhi, UP and Haryana, police said. The DCP said that the police received an intelligence input on February 12 about the accused coming to Najafgarh, Delhi, in order to supply the drugs. A trap was laid and the accused was nabbed, and his vehicle containing the consignment of ganja was seized, police officers said. During his interrogation, Sundar revealed that he came in touch with one Wasim four to five months back and they together started the business of smuggling ganja to Delhi and neighbouring states.