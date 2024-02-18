ADVERTISEMENT

29 workers hurt as makeshift structure caves in at JLN Stadium

February 18, 2024 12:54 am | Updated 12:54 am IST - New Delhi

18 victims admitted to AIIMS Trauma Centre, 11 to Safdarjung Hospital

The Hindu Bureau

The structure was being erected for a wedding near gate no. 2. | Photo Credit: ANI

Twenty-nine workers were injured after a temporary structure that was being erected for a wedding collapsed on them at south Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru (JLN) Stadium on Saturday morning, the police said, adding that no death has been reported so far.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Ankit Chauhan said 18 of the injured were admitted to AIIMS Trauma Centre and 11 to Safdarjung Hospital.

According to a statement from an AIIMS spokesperson, seven patients were admitted to the emergency department with severe injuries, one of whom had to undergo surgery.

Mr. Chauhan said the incident took place around 11.15 a.m. near JLN Stadium’s gate no. 2 after a wooden pillar dislocated from its position, resulting in a domino effect that brought the whole structure down.

“As soon as the structure collapsed, the athletes present in the stadium rushed to rescue the labourers. Police and NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) teams joined them soon after,” he added.

An FIR under Sections 288 (negligent conduct with respect to pulling down or repairing any building) and 337 (hurt due to negligence) of the IPC has been registered against the contractor, the police said.

