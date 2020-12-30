JMI told not to discontinue contractual teachers’ services

30 December 2020 01:04 IST

Next hearing on March 22, 2021, says HC

The Delhi High Court has ordered that services of various contractual teachers working with a school, being run under the aegis of Jamia Millia Islamia, shall not be discontinued till March next year.

Justice Jyoti Singh directed that “the services of the petitioners shall not be discontinued by Syed Abid Hussain Senior Secondary School, till the next date of hearing”.

The court’s order came while hearing pleas by several teachers seeking to regularise or confirm them as permanent employees and to restrain the management from illegally terminating their services. The teachers have also sought the authorities to pay them all the consequential benefits and allowances at par with other teachers working at the same post in any other school of JMI or Kendriya Vidyalaya School or Delhi government school.

Advertising

Advertising

They have also sought direction to the authorities to fix their Grade Pay and grant all the benefits in terms of the recommendations of Seventh Central Pay Commission with effect from the date of their joining the service and to pay the arrears of salary. The court has posted the case for hearing on March 22, 2021.