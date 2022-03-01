28-year-old student held for killing girlfriend over infidelity

Woman was found dead at a hotel room in Vasant Kunj two days ago

Days after a 26-year-old woman was found dead inside a hotel room at Vasant Kunj, the police have arrested her boyfriend for allegedly killing her by banging her head against the floor after he suspected her of infidelity, officers said on Tuesday. The police had received a call on February 27 regarding the victim’s dead body lying in a room of Hotel Luck Residency and that the man with whom she was sharing the room was missing.

The deceased was a resident of Vasant Kunj. The accused, who went absconding after committing the crime, was identified as Shivam Chauhan, a 28-year-old student and resident of Ghaziabad. He was pursuing a B.A degree from an institute in Meerut.

After a case was registered, preliminary investigation revealed that the couple came to the hotel on February 25 but the man fled the hotel on February 27 at 11 p.m. After gathering further evidence, the police traced the accused to Mitrauli in Uttar Pradesh and arrested him. According to DCP (Southwest) Gaurav Sharma, Chauhan confessed to his crime and disclosed that he was in a relationship with the deceased woman for the last four years but since the last few days, she was allegedly cheating on him.

On the day of the incident, the woman kept getting several calls from a person who she claimed was her sister’s boyfriend. This led to the accused losing his temper and he banged his girlfriend’s head against the floor, after which the latter became unconscious and eventually died, the DCP added.