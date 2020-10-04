28-year-old man arrested for killing partner

A 28-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly killing his partner with whom he was in an extramarital relationship, the police said on Saturday.

DCP (Dwarka) S.K. Meena said Satish Kumar from Qutub Vihar killed 26-year-old Dishu Kumari and hid her body in a bed box.

The police said they received information on September 2 at 9.51 a.m. regarding a foul smell and liquid coming out of a locked room in Chhawla. A team reached the spot and broke open the door and found the body.

The police then checked the CCTV footage and found that the victim and a man had entered the room on September 23. However, after a few hours, the man can be seen coming out of the room. During investigation, the police received a tip-off following which Kumar was held. During interrogation, he said he got married in 2017, had a two-year-old daughter, but left his family. He said he was in a relationship with the victim since 2017. However, he came to know that Dishu had relations with other persons and they often fought on this issue. On September 23, during a similar fight, he smothered her.