28-year-old killed in scuffle over urinating in front of grocery shop

A 28-year-old man died and several others injured in a scuffle that broke out after one of them urinated in front of a grocery shop in south-east Delhi, police said on Saturday. The deceased has been identified as Amandeep Singh.

According to the police, the incident took place at C-Block market in east of Kailash on late Friday night. Brothers Vinay and Vimal had closed their shop and were sitting outside when an argument broke out between them and Jagjeet Singh over him urinating in front of their shop, said R.P. Meena, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South East).

Jagjeet left the place and returned with his friends Amit, Ramandeep, Gurvinder, Jaspreet, Jagat, Karan and Amandeep. They started fighting with Vinay and Vimal following which people gathered at the spot, the officer said.

Meanwhile, both Vimal and Vinay along with some others caught hold of Jagjeet while his friends started fleeing the spot, he said. “While fleeing, Amandeep fell and became unconscious. He was rushed to a nearby hospital by his friends but was declared brought dead by the doctors,” the officer said.

While no visible injuries were seen on his body, during post-mortem, an injury caused by a sharp object was found on the back of his body, Mr. Meena said.

Surjeet and Jagjeet also sustained injuries, he said.

A case has been registered. Both Vinay andVimal were arrested and are being interrogated, police said.