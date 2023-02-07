HamberMenu
28-year-old held for raping woman on pretext of marriage

The accused Vipin Karpanter had met the 24-year-old victim through a matrimonial website last June

February 07, 2023 01:08 am | Updated 01:08 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

A 28-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping a woman on the pretext of marrying her, the police said on Monday.

An officer said the accused Vipin Karpanter, a junior engineer in Indian Railways, had met the 24-year-old victim in June 2022 through a matrimonial website and they had remained in touch till September that year. “The accused established physical relations with her on several occasions after gaining her consent by promising to marry her,” the officer added.

Based on the woman’s complaint, an FIR under IPC Section 376 (punishment for rape) was registered at the Shakarpur police station and the accused was arrested on Friday, the police said.

The accused, who is married and has two children, is a resident of Rajgarh in Madhya Pradesh, they added.

