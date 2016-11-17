28 committed suicide over cash crunch: SP

Samajwadi Party State president Shivpal Yadav on Wednesday claimed that 28 people have committed suicide due to cash crunch in Uttar Pradesh, claiming that the Centre’s demonetisation move has created an atmosphere of “uncertainty”.

“A total of 28 people have committed suicide in the State due to the cash crunch. This is saddening...Prime Minister should consider the massive problems being faced by commoners and farmers...,” he said.

‘SP is with the poor’

“I appeal to people of the State not to get distressed. The Samajawadi Party is with them. Poor daily wage earning labourers have been rendered jobless. They neither have bank accounts nor ATMs, and their daily chores depend on cash. They are left to die. Their future is in the dark,” he tweeted.

Mr. Shivpal, however, did not specify the details of the people who took the extreme step.

“There is an atmosphere of uncertainty all over,” he said.

His remarks came in the wake of the Centre’s surprise decision to demonetise Rs.500 and Rs.1,000 notes to stamp out black money, resulting in serpentine queues outside banks and ATMs.

Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav has maintained that demonetisation would not serve the purpose of checking black money.

“It is good that corruption is checked and people become aware that there should not be (any) corruption. But this problem cannot be overcome merely by changing Rs.500 and Rs.1,000 notes...Those who used to keep such notes are now waiting for Rs.2,000 notes...,” he had said on the row.

Allow notes at hospitals

Mr. Akhilesh had also sent missives to Prime Minister and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley urging them to allow the scrapped high-denominations notes at private hospitals and medicine shops till November 30 to ensure medical facilities to the poor.

“As Rs.500 and Rs.1,000 were banned in haste, those undergoing treatment at hospitals and nursing homes are facing a lot of problems. I, therefore, request you to intervene and allow private hospitals, nursing homes and medicine shops to accept these notes till at least November 30,” he said.

Tourists facing difficulties

With foreign tourists facing difficulties due to the move, the Chief Minister had directed the State Chief Secretary to ensure opening of extra counters for them to exchange currencies.

SP supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav has also demanded a roll back of the decision for a few days in view of the wedding season. He suggested that people be given at least a week’s time by the government to adapt to the new move. - PTI

