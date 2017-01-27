28 CBI officials conferred police medals

: The President’s Police Medal for distinguished service and the Police Medal for meritorious service were conferred on 28 Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials on Republic Day.

While the President’s Police Medals for distinguished service were awarded to six officials, 22 were given the Police Medals for meritorious service.

Distinguished service

Among those recognised for distinguished service are Joint Director A.Y.V. Krishna, Superintendent of Police Sushil Prasad Singh, Additional SP Devendra Singh, Deputy SP Kishan Singh Negi, Inspector Bansi Dhar Tiwari and Assistant Sub-Inspector G. Satyanarayana.

Meritorious service

The Police Medals for meritorious service were awarded to Deputy Inspector-General Tarun Gauba, Deputy Director Gyanendra Kumar Verma, DIG Atul Digambar Fulzele, SP P.C. Thenmozhi, DSPs K. Pradeep Kumar and Pramod Kumar, and Inspectors Thakur Singh Bhandari, Surender Singh Yadav, Nilambur Narayanan Srikrishanan, Sachida Nanda Rath and Arjun Vasant Pawar.

More officers recognised

Sub-Inspector Shafi Mohammed, ASI Digambir Singh Bisht, Head Constables Rajinder Singh, Sukhbir Singh, Shashi Pal, Adu Ram, Head Constables Mahambir Singh and Virender Kumar Khatri, and Constable Kamlesh Kumar and V. Balaji, besides Bali Ram, were recognised for meritorious service.