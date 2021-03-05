27,959 get vaccinated, 261 fresh cases reported in Delhi

Six minor adverse events following immunisation reported on Thursday

A total of 27,959 beneficiaries took the COVID-19 vaccination in Delhi on Thursday and there were six minor adverse events following immunisation (AEFI), said a Delhi government spokesperson.

Of the total beneficiaries, 14,328 were people aged 60 and above and 2,175 people were between 45 and 59 years. This is the highest number of people vaccinated under both categories in a day, since their vaccination began on Monday.

The rest of the people vaccinated on Thursday were healthcare and front-line workers.

There were 402 vaccination sites on Thursday and the government plans to increase it, according to officials. Also, all AEFI were from the first dose of the vaccine.

The Capital, meanwhile, witnessed 261 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 6,40,182, according to a health bulletin released by the Delhi government on Thursday.

One death was reported in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of deaths to 10,915. A total of 66,432 tests were done in a day.

Of the total cases, 6,27,566 people have recovered and there are 1,701 active cases.