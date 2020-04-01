275 foreign nationals identified, quarantined

In a joint search operation, the Delhi Police Special Branch and the Delhi government identified and shifted 275 foreign nationals into quarantine. The people are associated with the Tablighi Jamaat and were staying at various mosques and other places in Delhi, said a police officer on Wednesday.

A senior police officer said that after the Tablighi Jamaat incident came to light, they had written a letter to the Delhi government, seeking action against foreign nationals associated with the organisation staying in the city.

In a massive search operation, 275 people, including 172 from Indonesia, 36 from Kyrgyzstan, 21 from Bangladesh, 12 from Malaysia, seven from Algeria, two from Afghanistan, two from the USA and one each from France, Tunisia, Belgium and Italy, were rounded up. The remaining are Indians.

As many as 109 people were found living in Central district, followed by 84 in the North East district.

“A team of district administration, police and the Health Department visited mosques and shifted foreign nationals into quarantine. They were part of the jamaat held in Nizamuddin... In order to decongest the building they were shifted to various mosques across the city,” said a police officer.

Delhi Police said it is looking for more foreign nationals and is coordinating with other States to identify more people who were part of the jamaat.