27,219 more beneficiaries take vaccine

A total of 27,219 beneficiaries took the COVID-19 vaccination in the city on Monday, which is the highest so far. Also, there were eight minor Adverse Events Following Immunisation (AEFI), said a Delhi government spokesperson.

With COVID-19 cases increasing in many States, district officials have been asked to increase the number of tests being conducted and keep a close watch on the situation, according to officials.

Of the total beneficiaries, 4,775 healthcare workers received the first dose and 5,459 their second dose. Also, 16,985 front-line workers received their first dose of the vaccine. Till now, a total of 1,35,034 healthcare workers and 1,71,079 front-line workers have received the vaccine, as per the government.

128 COVID-19 cases

Delhi witnessed 128 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 6,38,028, according to a government bullettin. One death was reported and the death tally touches 10,901. A total of 42,242 tests were done in a day.

