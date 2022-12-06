272 new cases of dengue reported in the Capital

December 06, 2022 01:11 am | Updated 01:12 am IST - New Delhi

The city’s dengue infection tally continued to rise, as 272 fresh cases were reported over the past week (till December 2), taking the total caseload for the year to over 3,500, as per an MCD report on Monday

Of the total caseload, more than half — 2,354 out of 3,595 — were recorded in areas under the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), while 934 cases remain untraced after investigation.

So far, October and November have seen the most cases, at 1,238 and 1,420, respectively.

While civic officials have said that cases of the vector-borne disease in the city have peaked, the weekly case numbers show only a marginal dip.

A senior MCD official said that the weekly numbers mostly comprised fresh cases and a few backlog cases. “Deaths due to dengue may have occurred, but it is unclear because these cases are still under investigation and we cannot confirm until the process is complete. However, with respect to fresh cases of dengue, it is nothing to be alarmed about and they gradually reduce this month,” the official added.

Last year, most of the cases were recorded in November with 6,739 cases, while the total caseload for the year stood at 9,613 and 23 deaths.

This year, there have been no deaths due to dengue, according to the civic body.

According to the MCD, mosquito breeding was found in over 1.69 lakh households and the civic body issued more than 1.19 lakh legal notices in connection to this.

