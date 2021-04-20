2,700 beds to be added in a week in Delhi: Sisodia

He said daily cases in the capital could go up to 28,000 to 30,000.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday said that around 2,700 more COVID-19 hospital beds will be added in a week and urged people to not rush to hospitals as soon as they test positive for the virus.

"On April 3, we had 6,071 beds. Today, we have 19,101 beds. In about two weeks, we have increased beds by more than three times. About 2,700 beds will be added in a week," Mr. Sisodia said in a video briefing.

"In Burari Hospital, we are adding 470 beds. In DDU (Deen Dayal Upadhyay) Hospital, we are adding 500 beds. In LNJP (Lok Nayak Jai Prakash), we are attaching other facilities, so that more patients can be admitted," he added.

He said that daily COVID-19 cases have reached 25,000 and it feels that daily cases will go up to 28,000 to 30,000.

"Don't get panicked. Don't run to hospitals as soon as you test positive for corona. Go to a hospital, if your fever is not coming down," he said.

Action will be taken against hospitals which do not give proper information about beds, Mr. Sisodia said, adding that measures have been taken against two hospitals.