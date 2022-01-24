27-year-old arrested in JNU molestation bid case

New Delhi

24 January 2022

Accused was in an inebriated state and entered the campus at late night

Days after a PhD student faced a molestation bid inside the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus on January 17 night, the Delhi police have arrested a 27-year-old man in connection with the incident, officers said on Sunday.

The accused, identified as Akshay Dolai, a native of West Bengal, lives with his wife and children in Delhi’s Munirka and worked at a mobile repair shop at Bhikaji Cama Place.

“He knew all the routes of the campus as he worked as a ticketing agent till 2015 and used to frequent JNU’s ticketing campus daily,” DCP (South-West) Gaurav Sharma said.

On the day of the incident, Dolai consumed liquor at his shop as he had a verbal scuffle with his wife in the morning, after which he went to JNU on his scooter. He entered the campus through the university gate and when he saw a girl jogging in the area, he followed her and attempted to molest her. “After the girl raised an alarm and took out her phone to call the police, he snatched it and fled the spot,” the DCP said.

“We tracked footage from several CCTV cameras and managed to reconstruct the route he took back to his house,” the DCP said, adding that the police subsequently raided his house and found the stolen phone in his possession.