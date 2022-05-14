27 dead in massive fire at building near Delhi metro station

Owners of the company where the blaze broke out detained; PM announces ₹2 lakh ex gratia

At least 27 persons were killed and 12 injured when a massive fire broke out in a four-storey commercial building near Mundka metro station in Delhi’s Outer district on Friday evening, the Delhi police said.

DCP (Outer) Sameer Sharma said 50 persons had been rescued so far. The building had office spaces for several companies and the fire broke out on the first floor, which housed a company that manufactured CCTV cameras and routers. The company owners Harish Goel and Varun Goel have been detained, the police said. Mr. Sharma said the windows of the building had to be broken to rescue people. The police said some people were still trapped in the building.

According to Delhi Fire Services chief Atul Garg, information about the blaze was received around 4.40 p.m. Fire officials said 30 fire tenders were rushed to the site and the injured have been admitted to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital in Mangolpuri. Health Minister Satyendar Jain tweeted around 10.50 p.m. that “the fire was doused”.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the fire tragedy and announced that ₹2 lakh each from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund would be given to the next of kin of those who lost their lives and ₹50,000 each to the injured. “Extremely saddened by the loss of lives due to a tragic fire in Delhi. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. I wish the injured a speedy recovery,” Mr. Modi said in a tweet.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the National Disaster Response Force would reach the spot and provide assistance in the rescue and relief operation. Mr. Shah described the fire incident as “very sad”.

“The incident of fire in Delhi’s Mundka is very sad. I am in constant touch with the officials concerned. The administration is engaged in relief and rescue work. The NDRF is also reaching there soon. Our priority is to evacuate people and provide immediate treatment to the injured,” he said in a tweet in Hindi.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal expressed pain over the loss of lives in the fire and said he was in constant touch with officers. “Shocked and pained to know abt this tragic incident. I am constantly in touch wid officers. Our brave firemen are trying their best to control the fire and save lives. God bless all,” Mr. Kejriwal tweeted.

Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri also expressed grief over the incident. “Deeply saddened at the loss of lives in the devastating fire accident in Delhi’s Mundka. I offer my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families & pray for speedy recovery of those injured,” Mr. Puri said on Twitter.

President Ram Nath Kovind said he was distressed by the tragic fire accident and offered condolences to the bereaved families. “Distressed by the tragic fire accident at a building near Mundka Metro Station in Delhi. My condolences to the bereaved families. I wish for speedy recovery of the injured,” the President tweeted.

(With PTI inputs)