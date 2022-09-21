26-year-old dragged under an SUV in central Delhi

:

A 26-year-old man was dragged for several feet under the wheels of an SUV in central Delhi’s Regarpura area, officers said on Tuesday.

The police said that they received a PCR call at Prasad Nagar police station. The caller said that a man could be seen lying injured after meeting with an accident. The injured, identified as Himanshu, was shifted to BLK Hospital.

Officers that the injured runs a disposable plates shop in Regarpura. They added that the accused, identified as Sudhir Jain, 61, a resident of Christian Colony, owns an aluminum business in Paharganj.

“He had come to the injured’s shop at 8 p.m. on Monday and purchased disposable plates worth ₹15,000 for a lunch he was organising at his house.

While the injured alleged that the accused was inebriated, police said that an MLC report ascertaining the same is still awaited.

“The complainant said that the accused paid the money for the disposable plates and sat in his SUV. Thereafter, he asked the victim to park his vehicle elsewhere but when the victim didn’t, the accused began to accelerate his vehicle and ultimately rammed into the parked scooty of the complainant, who was standing beside it,” the police said.

Officers added that the complainant was dragged for a few feet under the wheels of the car and in the process, the car also damaged four other vehicles, including a rickshaw.

Police said that the injured received injuries on his chest and is currently conscious. A case under negligent driving has been lodged and the accused has been sent to police custody.