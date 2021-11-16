26-year-old acid victim succumbs to burns

A 26-year-old woman, who was battling for life at a hospital here after being attacked with acid by a man in Outer Delhi’s Bawana, succumbed to her injuries on Monday, the police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Brijendra Yadav confirmed the development.

The woman was attacked on November 3 when she rejected the marriage proposal of a 23-year-old man, identified as Montu, who was arrested from Buxar district in Bihar three days after the incident.

The woman was attacked by Montu who took her to his room on the pretext of showing evidence of infidelity against her husband. The accused had tied her hands before throwing acid at her, the police said. She had also lost vision a few days ago.

She is survived by her husband and three children.