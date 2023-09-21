26 Mohalla Clinic staff members, including 7 doctors, de-empanelled for manipulating attendance system

September 21, 2023 08:56 am | Updated 08:56 am IST - NEW DELHI

:

Seven doctors and 19 staff members posted at seven Mohalla Clinics have been de-empanelled and removed from duty for manipulating the digital attendance system, Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said on Wednesday.

The Aam Aadmi Mohalla Clinic (AAMC) is the Delhi government’s flagship project. With five new clinics opened last month, the city has a total of 533 such health facilities that offer free primary health care services to patients.

Speaking at a press conference, Mr. Bharadwaj said the government launched an inquiry after receiving complaints from many Mohalla Clinics about the doctors coming late to work. The doctors and other staff members are supposed to be available at the primary health centres from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“We checked the attendance records at some clinics. It was found that doctors were coming late and the electronic attendance system was being manipulated in a way that allowed them to mark their attendance at 8 a.m.,” the Minister said.

During the inquiry, the government found such irregularities at seven Mohalla Clinics, out of which five are located in the south-west district, one in the north-east district and one in Shahdara.

The Minister said in these clinics, discrepancies were found in the images submitted for attendance, such as the same photo appearing in attendance records on different days.

Six pharmacists, six clinic assistants, seven multitasking workers and seven doctors have been de-empanelled.

“There is always a race between technology and people who try to manipulate it. You have to keep updating the technology. Since Mohalla Clinics were launched, we have been updating our technology, including that used for marking attendance,” Mr. Bharadwaj said when asked whether the government was planning to change the attendance-marking system.

The Minister said strict action would be taken if such irregularities were reported from other Mohalla Clinics or Delhi government hospitals.

Each Mohalla Clinic is headed by a doctor. District nodal officials supervise the operations of the Mohalla Clinics in their respective areas. The nodal officials report to a State-level official, who, in turn, reports to the Director-General of the Delhi government’s Health Services. The D-G is superintended by the Secretary of the Department of Health and Family Welfare.