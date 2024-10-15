GIFT a SubscriptionGift
2,587 dengue cases reported in Delhi so far

Published - October 15, 2024 12:10 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has reported a total of 2,587 dengue cases this year till Monday, an increase of 472 cases since October 5. No new deaths have been recorded since. 

The total cases recorded so far in October stood at 957. Last year, 2,003 cases were recorded through the month. Three dengue deaths have been reported this year. Meanwhile, a total of 587 malaria cases and 83 chikungunya cases have been reported by the MCD this year. 

In a statement on Monday, the MCD said, officials inspected 258 construction sites across all 12 zones and found mosquito breeding in 85 sites. “Immediate action was taken by destroying the breeding sites on the spot. To ensure compliance, 58 legal notices and 33 prosecutions were issued,” said the MCD. 

