255 Delhi govt. schools record 100% pass percentage

July 23, 2022 01:10 IST

Students, teachers worked hard, gave their best: Sisodia

Delhi recorded a pass percentage of 86.55% for its Class X students and 96.2% for its Class XII students in the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) results that were declared on Friday.

Class X pass percentage for this year was significantly lower than the pass percentage recorded last year — 98.10%. The pass percentage for Class XII students also saw a drop from the 99.84% that was recorded in 2021.

In 2020 and 2021, the CBSE declared its results after taking into consideration a special assessment scheme due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year the exams were conducted in two terms.

In both Class X and Class XII examinations, girls outshone boys. For Class X 84.74% of girl students passed their exams while the percentage of boys was 77.74%. In Class XII, 96.66% of girls and 95.86% of the boys passed their CBSE exams.

The CBSE has divided the country into 16 regions, with Delhi being divided into — Delhi East and Delhi West.

The East and West regions of the city were placed at the 14th and the 15th spots respectively in the Class X results and in the 4th and 5th spots in the Class XII results, overall.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said, “COVID-19 induced school closure in the past two years had a serious impact on the studies and emotional wellbeing of children. But despite this, when the schools were reopened on a regular basis earlier this year, students and teachers worked hard and gave their best.”

The Delhi government said that this year in Class XII CBSE examinations, 160 Delhi government schools recorded a 100% pass percentage and 876 schools had a pass percentage of over 90%.

For Class X, 95 schools recorded a 100% pass percentage, whereas 398 schools recorded a pass percentage above 90%.

This year, the CBSE exams were conducted in two terms. While the first term examinations were conducted in November-December in 2021, the second term examinations were held in May-June.