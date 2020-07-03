2,520 new cases in 24 hours take Capital’s COVID-19 tally to 94,695

The Capital reported 2,520 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 94,695, stated a heath bulletin issued by the Delhi government on Friday.

The bulletin added that 59 deaths have been reported in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of deaths to 2,923.

Of the total cases in Delhi, 65,624 people have recovered and there are 26,148 active cases. Also, 2,617 people have recovered in the past 24 hours, the bulletin said. The heath bulletin also said that 15,878 patients are currently under home isolation, while out of the 15,243 available hospital beds, 5,635 are occupied.

It added that 10,577 RT PCR tests and 13,588 rapid antigen tests were conducted. The number of antigen tests has gone up since Thursday. A total of 5,96,695 tests have been done here so far taking the number to 31,405 tests per million.

Over the past seven days, the city has seen the number of cases stay below 3,000 per day.

The Delhi government added in the bulletin that an order has been issued for deploying psychiatrist working in institutions under Health and Family Welfare Department to dedicated COVID-19 facilities to aid patients.

SI succumbs to virus

Sub-Inspector Dharmvir Singh, posted in north-west district, passed away on Friday, the police said. He was admitted to a private hospital in Noida on June 13 for a bypass surgery and was operated on June 22. He was tested positive on Thursday and in the early hours of Friday, he passed away.