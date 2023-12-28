GIFT a SubscriptionGift
250 Delhi Traffic Police teams to be deployed on New Year's eve to check drunken driving

Special Commissioner of Police (traffic) SS Yadav said the traffic moving towards Connaught Place will be regulated after 8 p.m. on Dec. 31

December 28, 2023 04:29 pm | Updated 04:30 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Adequate personnel will be deployed in areas where high footfall is expected and traffic movement will be regulated accordingly. File

Adequate personnel will be deployed in areas where high footfall is expected and traffic movement will be regulated accordingly. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Delhi Traffic Police will deploy 2,500 personnel to ensure smooth movement of vehicles and 250 teams will be tasked with checking drunken driving on New Year’s eve, officials said on December 28.

Special Commissioner of Police (traffic) SS Yadav said the traffic moving towards Connaught Place will be regulated after 8 p.m. on Dec. 31.

Also read: Delhi traffic police launches drive against polluting vehicles

Adequate personnel will be deployed in areas where high footfall is expected and traffic movement will be regulated accordingly, police said.

“Around 2,500 traffic personnel will be deployed for smooth vehicular movement and 250 teams will be deployed to check drunken driving. Around 450 motorcycles will also be positioned at different places,” Mr. Yadav said.

“Dangerous and stunt driving or riding will not be tolerated. Vehicles will be towed away if found parked improperly,” Mr. Yadav said. Police will also carry alcometers to determine whether or not a person has alcohol in his blood, he added.

