25-yr-old murdered in north-west Delhi; hunt on to nab accused

July 19, 2023 01:23 am | Updated 01:24 am IST - New Delhi

A 25-year-old man was stabbed to death allegedly by his partner’s family members after they objected to his relationship with the woman, the police said on Tuesday.

According to an officer, a PCR call was received around 5.15 pm, Monday, about a man found dead with stab injuries in his neck and chest near Kalyan Cinema in north east Delhi’s Jafrabad.

The victim has been identified as Salman, a resident Brahmpuri, he added.

A purported video of the incident has gone viral on social media, where three people can be seen attacking Salman. A pedestrian is then seen stopping Salman, who is on a bike with two persons riding pillion, only to take out a weapon from his pants and stab Salman. The two people accompanying the victim are then seen fleeing as two others join the pedestrian in attacking the victim.

During investigation, the police discovered that Salman had been friends with a woman for the last two years and her family was against the relationship.

“A few days ago, Salman was confronted by her family and asked not to come back,” the officer said.

“Salman used to go to a gym in the street where he was murdered. It appears that he had gone to gym on Monday as well,” he added.

The girl’s father Manzoor, brother Mohsin and another minor brother allegedly attacked Salman and killed him, the officer said.

The police said that Manzoor and his sons, who are currently absconding, have been booked for murder and five teams are undertaking raids to nab them.