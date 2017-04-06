25-yr-old charred to death

A 25-year-old former crew member of a private airline was charred to death after being trapped in a car that caught on fire. The car that went up in flames after hitting an electricity pole and toppling over.

On way to gym

The police said the incident happened at around 4 a.m. near Ram Manohar Lohiya Park in Sahibabad police station area on Wednesday. The deceased has been identified as Zaif Khan, who was on his way to a gym early morning when the incident happened.

Spark in petrol tank

“He had joined a gym in the locality. On Wednesday morning, he was on his way when his car hit an electric pole. The car toppled and caught fire and he could not come out of the car,” said a family friend of the deceased.

Acting on information from the locals, a police team and fire tender rushed to the spot to douse the fire.

“Prima facie, it seems that the car caught fire due to a spark in the petrol tank. The man inside the car was charred to death and we only found skeletal remains after the flames were doused. We are probing the case from all angles,” said Abul Abbas, fire safety officer, Sahibabad.