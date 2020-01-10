25-year-old man dies in printing press fire

A 25-year-old man died in a fire that broke out at a printing press in Patparganj Industrial Area on Thursday morning, said officials.

Phool Dev from Bihar used to work as a help at the printing press, they said.

Fire call at 2.38 a.m.

A fire department official said a call regarding the blaze was received at 2.38 a.m. after which more than 30 fire tenders were pressed into service.

The fire was brought under control at 8 a.m. after which the cooling-off operation continued. The fire department said a search was conducted to see if anyone was trapped in the building. Dev was inside the building at the time of the incident and died due to suffocation, the police said. The blaze had engulfed the ground, first and second floors of the building except for the basement, said an official.

The police said they got a call from the press manager, Yogesh, about the fire at Kaveri printing press at 2.45 a.m.

The press owners have been identified as Atul and Anuj Goyal, both residents of Sukhdev Vihar, they said.

His family has been informed, said an officer. The body has been kept at Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital and the post-mortem will be after his family arrives, the police added.