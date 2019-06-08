In Delhi, a 25-year-old man dies in police custody, family suspects foul play

Three policemen were suspended after a 25-year-old man, who was arrested for allegedly supplying illicit liquor in North East Delhi’s Nand Nagri, died in police custody on Thursday night. While the police claimed that the trio were suspended for procedural lapse, the victim’s family alleged that he was beaten to death.

Additional DCP (North East) R.P. Meena said that the victim, identified as Govinda, was a resident of Khoda Colony and had no previous criminal history. He was arrested with one Naeem around 7 a.m. on Thursday from Sundar Nagri while they were transporting illicit liquor in an autorickshaw. “They were brought to Nand Nagri police station. Around 9 p.m., Govinda complained of uneasiness after which he fell unconscious. He was taken to Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital where he was given CPR after which he died,” Mr. Meena said.

The officer said that head constable Abhishek and constables Vishal and Udham Singh were suspended for procedural lapse. “They did not follow the procedure while registering the FIR. So far, there is no role of any officer in his death,” Mr Meena said.

‘Demanded bribe’

Meanwhile, Govinda’s family claimed that the police demanded ₹20,000 for his release and they didn’t even inform them about his death. They suspect that he was beaten to death.

Govinda’s brother Gopal said that the victim was a labourer and on Thursday, he was asked by his friend Naeem to unload some material in Sundar Nagri. “Naeem told him that he will get ₹300 for the day. We don’t think that he was aware that Naeem was doing illegal work. He was caught from there with Naeem and two others,” he said adding that they were later informed that the police had released the two, whom the illicit liquor belonged to, after taking money.

The victim’s relative Reshma said that after she came to know about Govinda’s arrest, she went to the police station with Gopal. But they were not allowed to meet Govinda despite repeated attempts. “Late evening, they demanded ₹20,000 for releasing him. I said we can’t afford such huge amount and we paid ₹10,000. But they didn’t release him,” she alleged.

A few hours later, as the family waited outside the police station, the police allegedly took Govinda to GTB Hospital but “didn’t tell them the reason”. He was allegedly brought back to the police station where Reshma was waiting. “Around 2 a.m., a few journalists came and told us that he is dead,” she said.

His family claimed that Govinda had no previous medical history and was healthy.

When asked about the allegations levelled by the victim’s family, Mr. Meena said that it will be looked into. “An autopsy was conducted by a board of doctors and the procedure was videographed. A magisterial inquiry has been initiated into his death,” he added.