25-year-old man arrested for recording objectionable video of minor in Delhi’s Kapashera 

A 25-year-old man was arrested for recording a video of a minor girl while she was bathing, in southwest Delhi’s Kapashera, the police said on Monday.

The accused has been booked under Section 77 (watching, capturing, or disseminating private images of a woman without her consent) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) and Section 12 of the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences Act, they added.

The accused, identified as Anoop Kumar, a native of Sitapur district in Uttar Pradesh, works as a gardener at a farmhouse in southwest Delhi.

The incident came to light when the 15-year-old filed a complaint alleging that she was taking a bath at her residence in Salapur Kheda in Kapashara on Sunday, when she sensed someone’s presence at the vent, said the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Rohit Meena.

“According to the complainant, when she raised an alarm, the accused tried to flee but was caught by the minor’s family members and neighbours,” he added.

During investigation, the police found the objectionable videos on the accused’s phone.

