GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

25-year-old man arrested for recording objectionable video of minor in Delhi’s Kapashera 

Published - July 08, 2024 09:13 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau

A 25-year-old man was arrested for recording a video of a minor girl while she was bathing, in southwest Delhi’s Kapashera, the police said on Monday.

The accused has been booked under Section 77 (watching, capturing, or disseminating private images of a woman without her consent) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) and Section 12 of the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences Act, they added.

The accused, identified as Anoop Kumar, a native of Sitapur district in Uttar Pradesh, works as a gardener at a farmhouse in southwest Delhi.

The incident came to light when the 15-year-old filed a complaint alleging that she was taking a bath at her residence in Salapur Kheda in Kapashara on Sunday, when she sensed someone’s presence at the vent, said the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Rohit Meena.

“According to the complainant, when she raised an alarm, the accused tried to flee but was caught by the minor’s family members and neighbours,” he added.

During investigation, the police found the objectionable videos on the accused’s phone.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.