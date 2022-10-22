25-year-old held for duping woman by posing as Army officer

:

A 25-year-old man was arrested for allegedly posing as an army officer and duping a woman of ₹2 lakh on the pretext of marriage, officers said on Friday.

DCP (North East) Sanjay Kumar Sain said on July 27, the complainant, Aakriti Jha, 24, approached police and filed a cyber fraud case. She told the police that she works as an HR manager in a private company and had made a profile on a matrimonial website to find a proper match for marriage. Thereafter, one person, Bipin Kumar Jha, who presented himself as an Indian Army Captain, approached her for marriage after seeing her details on the matrimonial website.

Over time, they started talking to each other over phone and became good friends. Later, Bipin asked her for financial help on the pretext of his father’s illness. Believing him, the complainant transferred him around ₹2 lakh in installments. When she asked for her money later, Bipin started avoiding her and threatened her with dire consequences.

A case of cheating was lodged and an investigation was initiated. The bank account details of the accused were tracked and it was revealed that the said account belonged to one Fajal Khan, a resident of Rajasthan. Raids were carried out and he was eventually arrested on September 17.

Khan later disclosed that his account was only used to receive the amount and that the main accused was Bipin. Even as Bipin kept changing his phone numbers and moving cities, police tracked his phone number to Rajasthan and eventually arrested him from a restaurant.