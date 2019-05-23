25 screens across city to display results

Up to 25 screens have been put up across the city on Wednesday by the office of Chief Electoral Officer of Delhi to catch up with the action as the country prepares for the Lok Sabha election results.

The screens have been installed “for faster dissemination of results on a wide scale”, the CEO’s office said on Wednesday. These screens will primarily showcase Delhi-specific results for the seven parliamentary constituencies, but will also have scroll running at the bottom of the screens which will display national results.

Screens will be put up in the New Delhi Municipal Council, with one each at the 17 floors of the building, one at its main gate, one at Khan Market and two at Connaught Place. One screen each will also be put up at gate number 3 of the Civic Centre on Minto Road and at the reception of the East Delhi Municipal Corporation’s headquarters in Patparganj.

Finally, two screens will be available at the CEO’s office at Kashmere Gate, one at the media block and another at the main gate of the building.

Apart from these locations, election results can also be viewed on the Election Commission’s “Voter Helpline” app, available on Google and Apple playstores and on the panel’s website.