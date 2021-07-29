‘25 sanitation workers died in harness amid lockdown’

Relief paid in some cases, says panel

The Delhi Commission for Safai Karamcharis (DCSK) on Wednesday informed the High Court that it has taken cognisance of the death of 25 sanitation workers who died in harness during the COVID-19 lockdown period and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced suitable compensation for their dependents.

The DCSK said it has recommended compensation and compassionate appointment in the case of death of these persons and in some cases compensation of ₹1 crore to ₹10 lakh has been paid. The submissions were made in an affidavit filed by DCSK before an HC Bench, which was hearing a PIL seeking payment of pending salaries of sanitation workers and providing them medical facilities as well as personal protective safety gear amid the pandemic.

Advocate Mehmood Pracha, representing petitioner Harnam Singh, sought time to file rejoinder to the affidavit after which the court listed the matter for hearing on September 13.